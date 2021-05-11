Aromatherapy Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The latest research on Aromatherapy Market has been published by Data Bridge Market Research an iterative and comprehensive research methodology to offer insights of the existing market scenario puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A complete analysis on numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The areas covered in the large scale Aromatherapy report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The Aromatherapy report concentrates on the production data that includes market share concerning size and value with top countries data, in-depth analysis on of global market dynamics, and forecast.

Global Aromatherapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing popularity of aromatherapy.

Aromatherapy uses aromatic oils, and other aroma compounds for improving psychological or physical well-being. It is increasingly being used in homes such as relaxation and sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain relief.

In US There is no certification for aromatherapists. However, there are over 2,000 clinical aromatherapists who prescribe aromatherapy for all kinds of ailments, including acne, fungus, asthma, allergies, and constipation.

Market Drivers

Growing Trend of Essential Oils Adoption, act as market driver.

Increasing Sales of Essential Oils for Home Usage, act as market driver.

Market Restraints

Side effects associated with aromatherapy, this effect as market restraints.

Stringent regulatory environment, this effect as market restraints.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Aromatherapy Market Segmentation:

The global market for Aromatherapy is set to find a segmentation in the report that would be based on type, and application. These segments have a better acceptance of various factors that can be taken into consideration to understand how the market can chart the future path.

By Mode of delivery

Topical Application

Direct Inhalation

Aerial Diffusion

By Application

Relaxation

Insomnia

Pain Management

Scar Management

Skin & Hair Care

Cold & Cough

By Distribution Channel

DTC

Retail

E-commerce

B2B

Competitive Landscape and Aromatherapy Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the aromatherapy market are Young Living Essential Oils (US), dōTERRA (US), MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS (US), Edens Garden (USA), Frontier Co-op. (Europe), Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC (USA), PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS (US), Starwest Botanicals (US), Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice (USA), Nu Skin (US), Air Aroma (USA), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), ZIJA INTERNATIONAL. ALL (US), G. Baldwin & Co. (UK), Ouwave Aroma Tech (shenzhen) CO. Ltd (China), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd (Japan), Infocom Network Limited (India), ecoplanet (India), artnaturals (USA) and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Plant Therapy Essential Oils announced that they have launched an exclusive and limited edition of Mother’s Day set, Dear Mom set. This set includes various products that complete the need of mothers, for relaxing and unwinding.

In May 2017, Young Living Essential Oils made non-cash acquisition of Life Matters LLC, a wellness company. Both the companies are based in the direct selling industry and share common goals, culture and mission.

Regional Analysis Covered in Aromatherapy Report are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

