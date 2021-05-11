Global Low Voltage Load Switch Market: Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

A load switch is an electronic component that works like a relay but has no moving parts. Used to turn the power rail on and off in the system. A simple load switch consists of 4 pins, input and output voltage, ground and active. The load switch is used to connect and disconnect the load from the source to power on or off, or to save energy when the load is not needed.

The Low Voltage Load Switch key players in this market include:

Siemens

Schneider

Feidiao

Simon

Panasonic

TCL

Clipsal

Lonon

SOBEN

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Oilimmersed Type

Vacuum Type

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Power Plant

Power Substation

Industrial and Mining Enterprises

