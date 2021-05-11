Menstrual Cups Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2028

The latest research on Menstrual Cups Market has been published by Data Bridge Market Research an iterative and comprehensive research methodology to offer insights of the existing market scenario puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A complete analysis on numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The areas covered in the large scale Menstrual Cups report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The Menstrual Cups report concentrates on the production data that includes market share concerning size and value with top countries data, in-depth analysis on of global market dynamics, and forecast.

The menstrual cups market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,294.84 million by 2028. Increase in awareness for advanced feminine hygiene products and high level safety associated with menstrual products are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Top Manufacturers of Menstrual Cups Market:

The Keeper

Anigan

Diva International Inc

YUUKI Company s.r.o.

Redcliffe Hygiene Privated Limited

Mooncup Ltd

Lunette Menstrual Cup

EARTH CARE SOLUTION

Procter & Gamble

Sirona Hygiene Private Limited

Me Luna

PT2design

Ruby Cup

Fleurcup

Menstrual Cups Market Segment Analysis:

By Type (Vaginal Cup, Cervical Cup)

By Material (Silicone, Thermoplastic Isomer, Rubber, Latex)

By Size (Small, Large), Usability (Reusable, Disposable)

By Shape (Round, Hollow, Pointy, Flat)

By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Department Stores, Supermarket, Others)

Moreover, Menstrual Cups market research report provides thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis.

Competitive Landscape and Menstrual Cups Market Share Analysis:

The menstrual cups market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to menstrual cups market.

The major companies which are dealing in the menstrual cups are The Keeper, Inc., Anigan, Diva International Inc., YUUKI Company s.r.o., Redcliffe Hygiene Privated Limited, Mooncup Ltd, Lunette Menstrual Cup, EARTH CARE SOLUTION, Procter & Gamble, Sirona Hygiene Private Limited, Me Luna, PT2design, Ruby Cup, Fleurcup, CNEX AIE SL, Saalt, INTIMINA, SochGreen, OrganicCup ApS, Lena Cup among other global and domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Menstrual Cups Market Scope and Market Size:

On the basis of type, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into vaginal cup and cervical cup.

On the basis of material, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into silicone, thermoplastic isomer, rubber and latex.

On the basis of size, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into small and large.

On the basis of usability, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into reusable and disposable.

On the basis of shape, the Menstrual Cups Market is segmented into round, hollow, pointy and flat. In 2021, round segment is dominating the market because round type cups can easily be trimmed as per the required length, moreover can are quite more study as compared to other menstrual cup shapes.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latest Developments in Market:

In January 2020, Diva International Inc. announced about the organization of awareness campaign for enhancing the menstrual education among youth population. The company has organized the campaign in partnership with Plan International Canada. This awareness campaign launched allowed the company to promote brand awareness among indigenous girls.

In June 2017, Redcliffe Hygiene Privated Limited raised USD 1 million fund from Venture Catalysts, Green Shots Capital, global VC firm Alfa Capital, and Real Time Ventures. The company has used the received funding amount for expansion of product lines. Moreover the company has also expanded its presence to global markets. This initiative helped the company to earn a lucrative growth.

