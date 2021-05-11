Global Touchless Biometrics Solutions Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Touchless Biometrics Solutions market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Touchless Biometrics Solutions, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Touchless Biometrics Solutions market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Touchless Biometrics Solutions companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Iris Biometrics

Facial Biometrics

Voice Biometrics

Vein Biometrics

Contactless Fingerprint Identification

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Consumer Electronics

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail & Services

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Safran

NICE

Thales Group

Suprema

NEC

HID Global

Northrop Grumman

Dermalog Identification Systems

Nuance Communications

M2SYS Technology

SinoVoice

Uniphore

Daon

Verint Systems

SpeechPro

Pindrop

LumenVox

Sensory

Phonexia

Aculab

IrisGuard

Intel (Cogno Vision)

Auraya Systems

Sestek

Interactions

Cognitec

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Touchless Biometrics Solutions market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Touchless Biometrics Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Touchless Biometrics Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Touchless Biometrics Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Touchless Biometrics Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Touchless Biometrics Solutions Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Touchless Biometrics Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Touchless Biometrics Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Iris Biometrics

2.2.2 Iris Biometrics

2.2.3 Voice Biometrics

2.2.4 Vein Biometrics

2.2.5 Contactless Fingerprint Identification

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Touchless Biometrics Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Touchless Biometrics Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Touchless Biometrics Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Touchless Biometrics Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Electronics

2.4.2 BFSI

2.4.3 IT and Telecom

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Retail & Services

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Touchless Biometrics Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Touchless Biometrics Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Touchless Biometrics Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

