Skin Aesthetic Devices Market Cumulative Response with CAGR 11.7% by 2027| Business Market Insights- Cynosure, Alma Lasers, LUMENIS, Cutera inc., Merz Pharma

The Skin Aesthetic Devices Market was valued at US$ 1,797.49 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 4,332.90 million by 2027.

Skin aesthetics deals with the enhancement of cosmetic appearance of the skin. Skin aesthetic devices majorly include systems and platforms for hair removal, vascular lesions, tattoo removal, treatment of acne & scars, and rejuvenation of skin. The global skin aesthetic devices market is being driven by factors such as rising preference toward minimally invasive procedures, increase in number of cosmetic surgeries, growth in population between the ages 30 and 65 years.

Global Skin Aesthetic Devices Market 2019 research report would be to deliver the correct and tactical analysis of the market share, growth factors, demand, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2026.

Skin Aesthetic Devices Market Top Leading Vendors:-



LUMENIS

Cutera inc.

Merz Pharma

Candela Corporation

Sciton, inc.

Fotona

Venus Concept

Allergan plc.

Cynosure

Alma Lasers

Cosmetic surgery, also known as aesthetic surgery, is an operation that improves a person’s look. Such operations include breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty or eyelid surgery, and rhytidectomy or facelift. The most popular surgical cosmetic procedures in 2017 were breast augmentation, followed by liposuction and eyelid surgery. The primary purpose of cosmetic surgery is to enhance an individuals’ appearance. Size acceptance, body positivity, and fat activism are now part of the cultural lexicon. Yet, according to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons(ASPS), reported that nearly a quarter-million more cosmetic procedures were performed in 2018 than in 2017.

Skin Aesthetic Devices market – By Product

Laser Skin Resurfacing Devices

Nonsurgical Skin Tightening Devices

Micro-Needling Products

Light Therapy Device

Skin Aesthetic Devices market – By Treatment

Skin Tightening

Instant Rejuvenation

Body Contouring

Laser Lipo

Other Treatments

Skin Aesthetic Devices market – By End User

Hospitals and Aesthetic Clinics

Medical Spas and Beauty Salons

Home Settings

For the future period, sound forecasts on Skin Aesthetic Devices Market value and volume are offered for each type and application. In the same period, the report also provides a detailed analysis of market value and consumption for each region. These insights are helpful in devising strategies for the future and take necessary steps. New project investment feasibility analysis and SWOT analysis are offered along with insights on industry barriers. Research findings and conclusions are mentioned at the end.

