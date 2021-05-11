Demand for UV Curable Resins Set to Explode in Coming Years

The mushrooming popularity of environment-friendly industrial coatings is one of the major factors fueling the demand for UV curable resins across the world. It has been observed that the conventionally used inks, coatings, and adhesives contain various hydrocarbon solvents which when cured release hydrocarbons into the atmosphere. As these hydrocarbons contain harmful and toxic volatile organic compounds (VOCs), they being rapidly replaced by eco-friendly variants. Moreover, the governments of many countries are enacting strict regulations for mitigating VOC emissions.

UV-curable inks are being consumed in high volumes in the electronics sector for the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in the displays of mobile phones and other consumer gadgets. Additionally, the application of UV-curable adhesives in the assembly of phones and other electronic products is supplementing the demand for these resins. Due to this reason, the UV curable resins market size will increase from $3,473.9 million in 2017 to $5,403.9 million in 2023. According to P&S Intelligence, the market will advance at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2018–2023.

The formulation segment of the UV curable resins market is divided into oligomers, photoinitiators, monomers, and others, which include pigments and additives. Under this segment, the oligomers division is predicted to display the fastest growth during the forecast period, as oligomers are one of the key ingredients used during the production of UV-curable resins, which are themselves primarily used to manufacture inks, coatings, and adhesives. Moreover, oligomers offer faster curing, higher gloss, and better chemical resistance in comparison to monomers and photoinitiators.

GLOBAL UV CURABLE RESINS MARKET