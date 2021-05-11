Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global beverage carton packaging machinery market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during (2021-2026).

Beverage carton packaging machinery refers to a device that utilizes lightweight and biodegradable corrugated cardboard boxes for the secondary packaging of beverages. This machinery produces customized boxes in varied styles, shapes and designs along with minimizes manual intervention. These cardboard boxes ensure product quality by protecting the content against environmental factors, such as bacteria, moisture, and dust. As a result, beverage carton packaging machinery finds widespread applications in the packaging of basic water bottling lines, dairy-based, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, etc.

Market Trends:

The increasing incidences of water-borne diseases, along with the emerging health and wellness trends, are promoting the adoption of bottled water which, in turn, is primarily driving the demand for beverage carton packaging machinery. Furthermore, the elevating consumer living standards and inflating disposable income levels are augmenting the demand for ready-to-drink canned beverages. Besides this, numerous manufacturers are getting inclined towards automated packaging machinery to minimize labor costs, reduce scrap during the production process and attain maximum product uniformity. They are also emphasizing on cardboard packaging to boost the green credentials of their businesses, thereby accelerating the product demand. Additionally, the rising integration of sensors, human-machine interface (HMI), and programmable controllers to introduce advanced variants with innovative features is expected to further drive the global market for beverage carton packaging machinery in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bradman-Lake Group Limited (Langley Holdings Plc)

Cariba Srl

Douglas Machine Inc.

Econocorp Inc.

Jacob White Packaging Ltd.

KHS GmbH (Salzgitter AG)

Krones AG

Mpac Group Plc

R.A Jones (Coesia S.p.A.)

Sidel (Tetra Laval International S.A.)

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Tishma Technologies LLC (Intertape Polymer Group Inc).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Horizontal End Side-Load Cartoner

Top-Load Cartoner

Wraparound Cartoner

Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Breakup by Application:

Dairy Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

