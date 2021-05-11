Mineral Cosmetics Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Mineral Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global mineral cosmetics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mineral cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Mineral cosmetics refer to personal care and facial makeup products that are made using ingredients, such as mica, iron, titanium dioxide, and zinc oxide, that minimize the risk of developing allergies. They mainly include sunscreens, loose powder foundation, primer, mascara, etc. These products have antioxidants and inflammatory properties, which help to prevent acne, soothe chapped lips, reduce wrinkles, protect the skin from ultraviolet radiation, etc. Mineral cosmetics are also free from artificial colors, preservatives, synthetic fragrances, dyes, bismuth oxychloride, parabens, etc.

Market Trends:

The increasing consciousness among individuals about personal appearance, along with the growing concerns towards the presence of synthetic chemicals in cosmetics, are primarily driving the demand for mineral cosmetics. Additionally, the rising awareness about the adverse environmental impact of artificial ingredients is encouraging the key cosmetics manufacturers to adopt sustainable raw materials in the production process. Besides this, several benefits associated with mineral cosmetics, such as versatility, ease of use, and light texture, are also augmenting the product demand on a global level.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Mineral Cosmetics Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ahava Dead Sea Laboratories

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Glo Skin Beauty

L’Oreal S.A

Merck KGaA

Mineralissima

Neelikon

Revlon

Shiseido Co.Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product:

Face Products

Lip Products

Eye Products

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

