Durable Medical Equipment Market Business Grow at an all Time High Revenue of US$ 291.53 Bn by 2027 by Forecast Year 2027 with Leading Key Players: ResMed, Invacare Corporation, Hillrom Services Inc, Medical Depot, Inc

The Durable Medical Equipment Market expected to be US$ 170.89 Bn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a steady rate of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 291.53 Bn by 2027.

Road accidents have been increasing significantly across the United States. Road crashes are among the leading annual cause of death of US citizens without any medical history. As per data published by the US Department of Transportation, in 2016, there were around 7,277,000 police-reported cases of accidents, out of which approximately 37,461 people were estimated to be killed and 3,144,000 were injured. The fatalities due to road accidents in the US has increased by almost 5.6% compared to the numbers of 2015.

Top Companies of Durable Medical Equipment Market:

Invacare Corporation

Medtronic

BD

Hillrom Services Inc

Medical Depot, Inc

GF Health Products, Inc.

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ResMed

DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device Type

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Scooters Walkers & Rollators Canes & Crutches Other Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Infusion Pumps Nebulizers Oxygen Equipment Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Cardiovascular Devices



By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

