Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Top Companies, Regional Outlook Up To 2027

Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device Market size is projected to experience immense growth from 2021 to 2027.

Bronchial ultrasound (EBUS) is primarily used to assess the progression, stage of lung cancer, and the likelihood of spreading the disease to surrounding body parts, including lymph nodes. Bronchial ultrasound (EBUS) technology has modernized over time, allowing pulmonologists to visualize the structures surrounding the bronchial tree by sampling tissue as well as body fluids obtained from the lungs and adjacent lymph nodes. EBUS and endobronchial ultrasound-assisted bronchial needle aspiration (EBUS TBNA) is a recently developed high-tech and shows promising results for pulmonary nodule evaluation and lung infection diagnosis. In addition, endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is applied to identify a variety of diseases, including tuberculosis and chronic pulmonary obstruction disorders that negatively affect the lungs and other respiratory systems.

Market Segments

By Product

EBUS-TBNA

Bronchoscopes and probes

Biopsy forceps and needles

Ultrasound processor and needles

Cytology brushes and spray catheter

Others

By Application

Infection diagnosis

Lung cancer diagnosis

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Specialty centers

Diagnostic centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

Fujifilm Corporation

Medi-Globe GmbH

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical

Veran Medical Technologies

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device Market Report

1. What was the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device market.

The market share of the global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Device market.

