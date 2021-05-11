Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market Benefits Business Opportunities with Highest Revenue of US$ 1,661.83 million by 2027| Corvida Medical, Yukon Medical, Caragen Ltd, Simplivia Healthcare Ltd., JMS CO., LTD, Victus, Inc.

The Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market was valued at US$ 374.48 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,661.83 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2027.
The closed system drug transfer devices protect hazardous drugs or vapors during drug preparation and administration. It comprises components that enable the filtering of dangerous vapors out of the system. Closed system drug transfer devices play a significant role in the protection of healthcare professionals from antineoplastic as well as other harmful medications. The growing emphasis on the implementation of occupational health and safety standards by government authorities are offering lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market. The closed system drug transfer devices market growth is mainly attributed to the growing adoption of chemotherapy and the improvement of regulatory guidelines regarding hazardous drugs.
The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘CLOSED SYSTEMS DRUG TRANSFER DEVICES Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.
Top Leading Vendors of Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market:-
- BD
- Braun Medical Inc.
- ICU MEDICAL INC.
- EQUASHIELD
- Corvida Medical
- Yukon Medical
- Caragen Ltd
- Simplivia Healthcare Ltd.
- JMS CO., LTD
- Victus, Inc.
Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market – byClosing Mechanism
- Push-to-turn Systems
- Luer-lock Systems
- Color-to-color Alignment Systems
- Click-to-lock Systems
Closed System Drug Transfer DevicesMarket – by Type
- Membrane-to-membrane Systems
- Needleless Systems
Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market – by Technology
- Diaphragm-based Devices
- Compartmentalized Devices
- Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices
Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market – by Component
- Vial Access Devices
- Syringe Safety Devices
- Bag/Line Access Devices
- Accessories
Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market – by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Oncology Centers
- Others
The report also contains market revenue, sales, Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Development and manufacturing cost that could help you get a better view on the market. The Report Focuses on the key global Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Vendors, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
