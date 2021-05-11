Smart Food Logistics Market 2021 Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2027 – BT9 Ltd., Controlant, FoodlogiQ, Geotab Inc, Penske

The Smart Food Logistics Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to The Insight Partners.

Rising usage of advanced analytics, improved automation and robotics for hardware and software and mobile computing for ERP is expected to drive the growth of the smart food logistics market. However, the issues related to absence of real-time clarity of assets positions leads to incompetent operational processes may restrain the growth of the smart food logistics market. Furthermore, several food logistics firms are involved in production operations which in turn is further going to create market opportunities for the smart food logistics market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies

1. BT9 Ltd.

2. Controlant

3. FoodlogiQ

4. Geotab Inc.

5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6. ORBCOMM

7. Penske

8. Semtech Corporation

9. Sensitech Inc.

10. Tech Mahindra Limited

The smart food logistics market is segmented on the basis of component and technology. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fleet management, asset tracking, cold chain monitoring and others.

The global market for smart food logistics was estimated at a good market share by revenue in 2019 and is projected to hit high by 2025, with a decent CAGR of percent during the 2020-2025 period. In the food industry, the market for smart logistics has arisen from the advantages of enabling the ‘Ease of Procurement’ to track packages in transit. The ability to obtain fresh goods with real-time access to the food movement is where the Internet of Things (IoT) driven smart logistics makes a big difference. With substantial growth rates over the last few years, the Global Smart food logistics Market is rising at a faster pace and the market is expected to expand significantly in the forecast period.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Smart Food Logistics market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Smart Food Logistics market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Smart Food Logistics market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Smart Food Logistics market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

