Lightweight Vehicles Adoption To Drive Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Growth

The automotive adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow from $7,438.2 million in 2019 to $12,646.8 million by 2030, registering 7.0% CAGR during 2020–2030. This can be attributed to the surging demand for lightweight vehicles and rising safety standards and regulations. Currently, the market is observing a shift from spot-welding to new assembly methods. Automakers are employing these methods to create efficient vehicle designs by using coated steels, lighter-gauge metals, non-ferrous metals, and plastics, in their offerings. Thus, the manufacturers extensively use adhesives and sealants to bond these automotive components.

The soaring demand for lightweight vehicles is one of the key growth drivers for the automotive adhesives and sealants market. To cater to this high demand, automakers are making notable investments in research and development (R&D) for developing lightweight automobiles, to maximize their power and speed. The manufacturers across the world are substituting steel fixtures, like bolts and nuts, with structural adhesives that provide exceptional bonding properties. Thus, the rising adoption of these fuel-efficient, lightweight vehicles, will boost the demand for automotive adhesives and sealants in the coming years.

Globally, the automotive adhesives and sealants market would register the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the future years, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This would be due to the surging investments being made by several European automakers for expanding their operations in the Southeast Asian market. Additionally, the soaring disposable income of people in the developing countries will further boost the market advancement in the region in the coming years.

Hence, it is safe to say that the sales of automotive adhesives and sealants would explode all over the world in the coming years, mainly because of the rising demand for lightweight vehicles and the growing requirement for higher vehicular safety.