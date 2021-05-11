Traffic Sensor Market Trending Forecasts with Growth Scenario by 2027 – EFKON AG, FLIR Systems, International Road Dynamics

Government initiatives to modify transport infrastructure, increasing urbanization, and increasing demand for real-time information systems are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the traffic sensor market. However, the high costs of these solutions might limit the growth of the traffic sensor market. The companies operating in the market are facing the challenge of deployment of multi-sensors for effective traffic control.

Competitive Landscape: Traffic Sensor Market:

EFKON AG

FLIR Systems, Inc.

International Road Dynamics Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Kyosan Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Sensor Line

TE Connectivity

TransCore

Urbiotica

Vossloh

The reports cover key developments in the Traffic Sensor Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Traffic Sensor Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

