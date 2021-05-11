Industrial Gases Market To Value $154,079.5 Million by 2030

Industrial gases have numerous applications in various industries such as heavy metal, food, electronics, healthcare, petroleum, and chemical. For example, carbon dioxide is extensively used for carbonating beer and soft drinks and plays a major role in the preparation of decaffeinated coffee. Because of these reasons, carbon dioxide is majorly required in the food and beverage industry. Acetylene is another industrial gas which is extensively used as an oxy-acetylene flame for welding and cutting metals.

According to the 2015 World Bank data regarding renewable energy investments, countries such as the U.K., India, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and China invested 0.8%, 0.5%, 1.4%, 0.8%, 1.4%, and 0.9%, respectively, of their gross domestic product (GDP) in green energy. Because of these factors, the global sales of industrial gases are skyrocketing, thereby fueling the advancement of the global industrial gases market. The value of the market will grow from $92,392.4 million in 2019 to $154,079.5 million by 2030.

Globally, the industrial gases market will exhibit the highest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the forthcoming years, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This will be due to the booming manufacturing industry and the soaring healthcare expenditure in various APAC countries. Additionally, the surging population level in the regional countries is pushing up the requirement for various end-use products, which is, in turn, propelling the growth of the market in the region.

