Mining Automation Market is Expected to Witness High Demand | Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Hexagon

Latest released the research study on Global Mining Automation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mining Automation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mining Automation. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Atlas Copco (Sweden),Caterpillar (US),Hexagon (Sweden),Komatsu (Japan),Sandvik (Sweden),Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),RPM Global USA Inc. (United States),Trimble Inc. (United States),Autonomous Solutions Inc. (United States),Fluidmesh Networks Inc. (United States),MST Global Holdings Pty Ltd (Australia),Symboticware (Canada).

Definition:

Mining automation refers to the elimination of human effort from the mining process. Technological development regarding automated mining techniques such as robotics mining & analytics, drone automated system, and others expected to drive the mining automation market. Market leaders are focusing on adopting drone technology in mining for rapid data collection and improving accuracy for designing mining process in order to increase operational productivity.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Mining Automation Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Emphasizing On Automated Drone Systems in Mining Operations

Increasing Adoption of Automated Techniques Such As Robotic Mining

Market Drivers:

Government Initiatives for Mining Automation Activities

Technological Developments towards Human-Machine Interactions

Challenges:

Mitigation of Adverse Effect on Environment Caused By Mining Operations

Opportunities:

Development of Smart Connected Mines

Increasing Demand for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) In Mining Automation

The Global Mining Automation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Equipment, Software, Communications System, Others), Application (Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining, Others), Workflow (Mine Development (Tunnel Boring, Construction of Access Roads, Site Preparation and Clearing), Mining Process (Autonomous Haulage, Automated Drilling), Mine Maintenance (HVAC, Mine Dewatering), Others), Communications System (Wireless Mesh Networks, Navigation System, Radio-Frequency Identification, Others), Equipment (Autonomous Hauling/Mining Truck, Autonomous Drilling Rig, Underground LHD Loader, Tunneling Equipment, Smart Ventilation System, Pumping Stations, Others), Software (Workforce Management, Proximity Detection and Collision Avoidance System, Air Quality and Temperature Monitoring System, Fleet Management, Remote Operating and Monitoring, Data Management, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

