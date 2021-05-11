Global Cannabis Extraction Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabis Extraction market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cannabis Extraction, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cannabis Extraction market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cannabis Extraction companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction

Ethanol Extraction

Hydrocarbon Extraction

Solvent-less Extraction

Others

The ethanol extraction and hydrocarbon extraction are two of the most potential segmental markets for United States cannabis extraction in the world.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Recreational

Medical

Medical is the moist widly usage which has about 58% market share in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IQV Agro

Zhejiang Hisun

Albaugh

Spiess-Urania Chemicals

Isagro

Nufarm

UPL

ADAMA

Bayer

Certis USA

Jiangxi Heyi

NORDOX

Quimetal Chile

Synthos Agro

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cannabis Extraction consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cannabis Extraction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cannabis Extraction manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cannabis Extraction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cannabis Extraction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.3 Years Considered

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cannabis Extraction CAGR by Region

….. continued

