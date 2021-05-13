File Integrity Monitoring Market is Projected to witness Strong Growth during the Forecast Period

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “File Integrity Monitoring Market Share :Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global file integrity monitoring market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2015-2020 and expects the market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

File integrity monitoring (FIM) is a technology that monitors critical system files and detects changes in files that may indicate a cyberattack. Also known as change monitoring, FIM helps organizations meet regulatory compliance standards and best practices frameworks. With the growing incidences of data thefts and security breaches, the demand for FIM solutions has escalated across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

File Integrity Monitoring Market Trends:

The primary factor contributing to the global FIM market growth is the increasing adoption of FIM solutions across the manufacturing, defense, retail, healthcare and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industries. Financial institutions use FIM solutions to protect sensitive client information from cyberattacks and active directory-based hacking. They are also widely utilized by large and medium-sized organizations to identify any security breach and protect critical organization information. Moreover, the development of cloud-based FIM solutions that are highly scalable, cost-effective and convenient to deploy, consisting of a robust real-time change detection engine, is providing a positive impact on the market growth.

Global File Integrity Monitoring Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AT&T Inc.

Cimcor Inc.

LogRhythm Inc.

ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation)

McAfee LLC

Netwrix Corporation

Paessler AG

Qualys Inc.

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC (Solarwinds Corporation)

Trend Micro Incorporated

Tripwire Inc. (Belden Inc.)

Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, equipment, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Installation:

Agent-based

Agent-less

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Breakup by Organization:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Education

IT and Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

