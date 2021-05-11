Chemical Vapor deposition (CVD) Equipment Market Research 2020 Report | Industry Size, Growth and Forecast 2027

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market is a professional and a meticulous report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. It endows with an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years.

Global CVD equipment market set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising prevalence for semiconductors and increasing demand for microelectronics devices among population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Chemical Vapor deposition (CVD) Equipment Market

Chemical vapor deposition or CVD is a vacuum deposition process which is used to produce solid materials which usually have high quality and provide better performance. They are widely used to produce thin films in semiconductor industry. These materials usually have high purity and are harder as compared to the other materials. They are widely used in applications such as electronics, catalysis and coatings etc. Increasing demand for semiconductor equipment is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Growth in semiconductor industry will also act as a driver for this market

Increasing demand for electronics among population will also propel the market

Rising investment in semiconductor equipment will also act as a driver for this market

Technological advancement and development in CVD equipment will drive market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will hamper the market

Increasing rules related to emission of fluorinated gas will also act as a restraint the growth of this market

Availability of substitute technologies in the market will restrain market

Segmentation: Global Chemical Vapor deposition (CVD) Equipment Market

By Category

CVD Equipment

CVD Services

CVD Materials

By Applications

Coatings

Electronics

Catalysis

Others

By Technology

Atomic Layer CVD

Laser Induced CVD

Organometallic CVD

Plasma Enhanced CVD

Plasma Assisted CVD

Low Pressure CVD

Others

By Product

Atmospheric-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition

Low-Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition

Density-Plasma Chemical Vapor Deposition

Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Phase Deposition

By End- Users

Memory DRAM NAND Others

Foundry Pure-Play

IDM

Logic Standard Purpose Logic Special Purpose Logic



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Oerlikon announced that they have acquired Sucotec AG so that they can enhance their product portfolio and services. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide better and customised coating solutions to their customers. This will also assist them in strengthening their position in the market.

In December 2017, CVD Equipment Corporation announced that they have completed their purchase additional facility in New York. The main aim of the purchase is to expand their business and provide better material, solutions and surface treatments so that they can meet the need and requirement of their customers.

Competitive Analysis

Global CVD equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CVD equipment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CVD equipment market are AIXTRON, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International, CVD Equipment Corporation, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc, IHI Corporation, Jusung Engineering Co., Ltd., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, Plasma-Therm, Tokyo Electron Limited, ULVAC, Veeco Instruments Inc., Oxford Instruments, Mustang Vacuum Systems.

