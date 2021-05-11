Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Market: Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2027

Global Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Market is a professional and a meticulous report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. It endows with an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years.

Furthermore, the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions employed by the several key players are explained well by systemic company profiles covered in this wide ranging market report. Being a detailed market research report, Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Market report gives business a competitive advantage. All this data and information is very significant to the businesses when it comes to define the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion and distribution of the products and services. Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Market report gives key measurements, status of the manufacturers and is a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

Heat pump is a machine or device which transfers heat from natural surroundings such as water, air or ground to buildings or industrial applications by reversing the natural flow of heat from lower temperature to a higher temperature. These pumps do not require any energy for cooling or to warm the surroundings and it’s highly energy efficient as compared to conventional HVAC methods. There are different types of heat pump such as air source heat pump, air to water heat pump, water source heat pump and ground source heat pump.

Some of the factors which are driving the market growth are government regulations on increasing energy efficiency and usage of heat pumping technology for CO2 emissions reduction. However, rising cost of energy efficient heat pump is restraining the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific heat pump market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Market

Asia-Pacific heat pump market is segmented into five notable segments that are type, energy source, sector, category and capacity.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ducted and ductless

On the basis of Energy Source, the market is segmented into air/water, air/air and ground source

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into reversible air-air w/heating, h-air/water, h-ground/water, sanitary hot water, reversible others and exhaust air

On the basis of sector, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into units < 20KW and units > 20 KW

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Heat Pump Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Stiebel Eltron Gmbh & Co.KG (DE), Danfoss A/S, Robert Bosch GmbH, NIBE Industrier AB, Glen Dimplex Group, Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Geothermal International Ltd, Airwell , Midea Group , Total Comfort, Inc , Panasonic Corporation

Product Launch

In April 2018, Bosch Thermotechnology Corp. launched Greensource CDI Series SM Rev C heat pump. This heat pump features a HPC microprocessor, which can communicate with Bosch EasyStart app. This is a high efficiency, two stage water to air heat pump. This product helps the company to increase their product range in geothermal heat pumps, by which they can increase their customer base in domestic users

The Asia-Pacific Heat Pump market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific Heat Pump market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Asia-Pacific Heat Pump market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Asia-Pacific Heat Pump market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Asia-Pacific Heat Pump. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

