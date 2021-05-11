Natural and Organic Lipstick Market To Expand At A Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2027

Natural and organic lipsticks are generally made of natural vegetable oils like jojoba or avocado instead of chemical dyes. These lipsticks usually are formaldehyde-free and paraben-free, due to which they do not cause any irritation to the skin and safe to use. Natural and organic lipsticks contain minimal levels of synthetic substances, such as petrochemicals and parabens.

Key Players:

Lotus Herbals

Vapour Beauty

Lippy Girl Makep Ltd

Nudus Pty Ltd

Counter Brands, LLC

Ecco Bella

W3ll People

Colorganics, Inc

bareMinerals

JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS

Rising consumer awareness related to high chemicals content such as petrochemicals and parabens in lipstick leads to the demand for natural and organic lipsticks. Furthermore, manufacturers offer various products to consumers as raising consciousness about appearance and looks among consumers has contributed immense opportunity for natural and organic lipstick. Rising disposable incomes, especially among millennials and middle-class consumers, drive natural and organic lipsticks’ market growth. The easy availability of such natural and organic lipstick on E-commerce platforms and other stores like a specialty store, convenience store etc., is resulting in the expansion of the global natural and organic lipstick market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the natural and organic lipstick market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the natural and organic lipstick market in these regions.

