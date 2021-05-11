Nail Polish Remover Market 2021 Drivers, opportunities, Restraints, Strategies & Regional Forecast by 2027

Nail polish removers soften the nail polish so that it can be easily removed. The primary ingredient used in nail polish removers is acetone. Acetone is a colorless, flammable, and liquid solvent. It is highly concentrated and harsh on nails and nail skin. However, non-acetone based nail polish removers are also available in the market that are comparatively less harsh on nails. Nail polish removers are available in various forms such as liquid, pads, wipes, etc. Wipes and pads are convenient and easy to use, thus, gaining high popularity amongst women across the globe.

Key Players:

Unilever Plc.

Loreal S.A.

Inglot Cosmetics

Faces Canada Inc.

Chanel Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

Coty Inc.

Orly International, Inc.

Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Deborah Group (Deborah Milano)

Growing trend of nail art and designer nails amongst the teenagers is the crucial factor driving the product demand. Moreover, growing influence of celebrities and social media on lifestyles and fashion quotient of women is also expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. However, rising concerns about bad effects of using acetone based nail polish removers is the factor anticipated to restrain the market growth. Therefore, manufacturers are launching products that are free from acetone and gentle on nails and nail skin.

The report analyzes factors affecting the nail polish remover market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the nail polish remover market in these regions.

