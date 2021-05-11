Mascara Market Precise Demand Outlook by Growth Strategies and Business Opportunities, Global Size Forecast to 2021-2027

Mascara is a cosmetic product used to enhance eyelashes. It lengthens the eye lashes and make them darker which draws attention to the eyes. Mascara is used for various purposes such as lengthening, curling, and volumizing the eye lashes. Mascara is the vital part of eye-makeup as it creates a definition to the eyes and make the eye lashes more attractive. Moreover, waterproof and smudge proof mascara add a long-lasting effect to the eye lashes that keeps them as it is all day long.

Key Players:

Unilever Plc.

Loreal S.A.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

Coty, Inc.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Anastasia Beverly Hills (ABH)

Deborah Group (Deborah Milano)

Rising trend of eye makeup amongst women and rapid growth of women in working class are the key factors driving the product demand. Moreover, rising spending capacity on cosmetic products and growing influence of celebrities and social media influencers are the factors expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, availability of variety of products owing to rapid growth of organized retail sector is anticipated to further propel the product demand in the forthcoming years.

The report analyzes factors affecting the mascara market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the mascara market in these regions.

