Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2027 | Focusing on top key players like Aveda Corporation,Lush Group,Yes To, Inc.,Avalon Organics

Cosmetics that have not been tested on animals fall under the category of cruelty-free cosmetics. The cruelty-free mark only means that the final product and its ingredients are not tested on animals; however, the product can also contain animal-derived ingredients. Several regulations are in place to ensure that businesses do not test their goods on animals. Nowadays consumers are becoming more conscious when it comes to product selection, paying attention to raw materials and source origin.

Key Players:

Aveda Corporation

Lush Group

Yes To, Inc.

Avalon Organics

Smashbox Cosmetics (Estee Lauder)

Too Faced Cosmetics (Estee Lauder)

Plum Goodness

INIKA Organic

PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd

Physicians Formula Holdings

The demand for cruelty-free cosmetics is growing as consumers become more conscious of the detrimental effects of animal testing on the environment. Increasing demand for personal care products, coupled with rising awareness regarding cruelty-free beauty, is expected to be one of the key trends escalating market growth. The market for naturally derived products is growing as the popularity of environmentally friendly products increases. However, people are not assured of never being exposed to any harmful toxins or chemicals, leading to a drop in health risks. As a result, this factor would stifle the demand for cruelty-free cosmetics.

The report analyzes factors affecting the cruelty-free cosmetics market from both the demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the cruelty-free cosmetics market in these regions.

