Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Codeine

Fentanyl

Hydrocodone

Hydromorphone

Meperidine

Methadone

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Pain Relief Application

Anesthesia Application

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pfizer

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Teva

Mallinckrodt

Amneal Pharma

Purdue Pharma

Merck

Collegium

Mylan

Johnson & Johnson

Sun Pharma

Allergan

Endo Pharmaceuticals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Segment by Type

2.2.1 Codeine

2.2.3 Hydrocodone

2.2.4 Hydromorphone

2.2.5 Meperidine

2.2.6 Methadone

2.2.7 Others

2.3 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Segment by Application

2.4.1 Pain Relief Application

2.4.2 Anesthesia Application

2.5 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

….continued

