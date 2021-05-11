Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Codeine
Fentanyl
Hydrocodone
Hydromorphone
Meperidine
Methadone
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Pain Relief Application
Anesthesia Application
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Pfizer
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Teva
Mallinckrodt
Amneal Pharma
Purdue Pharma
Merck
Collegium
Mylan
Johnson & Johnson
Sun Pharma
Allergan
Endo Pharmaceuticals
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Segment by Type
2.2.1 Codeine
2.2.3 Hydrocodone
2.2.4 Hydromorphone
2.2.5 Meperidine
2.2.6 Methadone
2.2.7 Others
2.3 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Segment by Application
2.4.1 Pain Relief Application
2.4.2 Anesthesia Application
2.5 Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Narcotic (Opioid) Drugs Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
….continued
