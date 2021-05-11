Global Genetic Counseling Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Genetic Counseling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Genetic Counseling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Genetic Counseling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Genetic Counseling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Genetic Counseling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Risk Assessment

Pharmacogenomics

Other Genetic Counseling Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Proactive Risk Assessment

GC For Intent-to-Treat Patients

Prenatal and Preconception Care

Pediatric Care

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Biron Health Group

Invitae Corporation

Arup Laboratories

Genome Medical

Laboratory Corporation of America

EasyDNA

MyOncoPath

AT-GC

GeneMatters

Ancestry

Opko Health Company

Color Genomics

Metis Genetics

Veritas Genetics

GeneHealth UK

InformedDNA

GeneScreen

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Genetic Counseling market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Genetic Counseling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Genetic Counseling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Genetic Counseling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Genetic Counseling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Genetic Counseling Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Genetic Counseling Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Genetic Counseling Segment by Type

2.2.1 Risk Assessment

2.2.2 Risk Assessment

2.2.3 Other Genetic Counseling Services

2.3 Genetic Counseling Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Genetic Counseling Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Genetic Counseling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Genetic Counseling Segment by Application

2.4.1 Proactive Risk Assessment

2.4.2 GC For Intent-to-Treat Patients

2.4.3 Prenatal and Preconception Care

2.4.4 Pediatric Care

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Genetic Counseling Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Genetic Counseling Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Genetic Counseling Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Genetic Counseling by Players

3.1 Global Genetic Counseling Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Genetic Counseling Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Genetic Counseling Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Genetic Counseling Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Genetic Counseling by Regions

4.1 Genetic Counseling Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Genetic Counseling Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Genetic Counseling Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Genetic Counseling Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Genetic Counseling Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Genetic Counseling Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Genetic Counseling Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Genetic Counseling Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Genetic Counseling Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Genetic Counseling Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Genetic Counseling Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Genetic Counseling by Countries

7.2 Europe Genetic Counseling Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Genetic Counseling Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Genetic Counseling by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Genetic Counseling Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Genetic Counseling Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Genetic Counseling Market Forecast

10.1 Global Genetic Counseling Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Genetic Counseling Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Genetic Counseling Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Genetic Counseling Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Genetic Counseling Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.1.3 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated News

11.2 Biron Health Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.2.3 Biron Health Group Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Biron Health Group News

11.3 Invitae Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.3.3 Invitae Corporation Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Invitae Corporation News

11.4 Arup Laboratories

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.4.3 Arup Laboratories Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Arup Laboratories News

11.5 Genome Medical

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.5.3 Genome Medical Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Genome Medical News

11.6 Laboratory Corporation of America

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.6.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Laboratory Corporation of America News

11.7 EasyDNA

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.7.3 EasyDNA Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 EasyDNA News

11.8 MyOncoPath

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.8.3 MyOncoPath Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 MyOncoPath News

11.9 AT-GC

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.9.3 AT-GC Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 AT-GC News

11.10 GeneMatters

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Genetic Counseling Product Offered

11.10.3 GeneMatters Genetic Counseling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 GeneMatters News

11.11 Ancestry

11.12 Opko Health Company

11.13 Color Genomics

11.14 Metis Genetics

11.15 Veritas Genetics

11.16 GeneHealth UK

11.17 InformedDNA

11.18 GeneScreen

