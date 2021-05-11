Global Interventional Device Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Interventional Device business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Interventional Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Interventional Device, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Interventional Device market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Interventional Device companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Digestive Intervention Device

Cardiac Interventional Device

Tumor Interventional Device

Nerve Interventional Device

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun

Integra Life Sciences

Stryker

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

SPR Therapeutics

BrainLab

Abbott

Elekta

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Interventional Device market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Interventional Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Interventional Device players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Interventional Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Interventional Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Interventional Device Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Interventional Device Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Interventional Device Segment by Type

2.2.1 Digestive Intervention Device

2.2.2 Cardiac Interventional Device

2.2.3 Tumor Interventional Device

2.2.4 Nerve Interventional Device

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Interventional Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Interventional Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Interventional Device Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Ambulatory Centers

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Interventional Device Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Interventional Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Interventional Device by Players

3.1 Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Interventional Device Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Interventional Device Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Interventional Device by Regions

4.1 Interventional Device Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Interventional Device Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Interventional Device Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Interventional Device Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Interventional Device Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Interventional Device Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Interventional Device Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Interventional Device Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Interventional Device Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Interventional Device Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Interventional Device by Countries

7.2 Europe Interventional Device Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Interventional Device Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Interventional Device by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Interventional Device Market Forecast

10.1 Global Interventional Device Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Interventional Device Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Interventional Device Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Interventional Device Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Interventional Device Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson News

11.2 B. Braun

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.2.3 B. Braun Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 B. Braun News

11.3 Integra Life Sciences

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.3.3 Integra Life Sciences Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Integra Life Sciences News

11.4 Stryker

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.4.3 Stryker Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Stryker News

11.5 Boston Scientific

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.5.3 Boston Scientific Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Boston Scientific News

11.6 Medtronic

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.6.3 Medtronic Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Medtronic News

11.7 SPR Therapeutics

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.7.3 SPR Therapeutics Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 SPR Therapeutics News

11.8 BrainLab

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.8.3 BrainLab Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 BrainLab News

11.9 Abbott

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.9.3 Abbott Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Abbott News

11.10 Elekta

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Interventional Device Product Offered

11.10.3 Elekta Interventional Device Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Elekta News

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Interventional Device Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Digestive Intervention Device

Table 5. Major Players of Cardiac Interventional Device

Table 6. Major Players of Tumor Interventional Device

Table 7. Major Players of Nerve Interventional Device

Table 8. Major Players of Other

Table 9. Interventional Device Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 10. Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 11. Global Interventional Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 12. Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Interventional Device Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 14. Global Interventional Device Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 15. Global Interventional Device Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 16. Interventional Device Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 17. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 18. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 19. Global Interventional Device Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 20. Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 21. Americas Interventional Device Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 22. Americas Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 23. Americas Interventional Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 24. Americas Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 25. Americas Interventional Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 26. Americas Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 27. APAC Interventional Device Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 28. APAC Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 29. APAC Interventional Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 30. APAC Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 31. APAC Interventional Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 32. APAC Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 33. Europe Interventional Device Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 34. Europe Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 35. Europe Interventional Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 36. Europe Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 37. Europe Interventional Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 38. Europe Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 39. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 40. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 41. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 42. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 43. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 44. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 45. Key and Potential Regions of Interventional Device

Table 46. Key Application and Potential Industries of Interventional Device

Table 47. Key Challenges of Interventional Device

Table 48. Key Trends of Interventional Device

Table 49. Global Interventional Device Market Size Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 50. Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 51. Global Interventional Device Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 52. Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 53. Global Interventional Device Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 54. Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 55. Johnson & Johnson Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 56. Johnson & Johnson Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 57. Johnson & Johnson Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 58. Johnson & Johnson Main Business

Table 59. Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments

Table 60. B. Braun Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 61. B. Braun Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 62. B. Braun Main Business

Table 63. B. Braun Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 64. B. Braun Latest Developments

Table 65. Integra Life Sciences Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 66. Integra Life Sciences Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 67. Integra Life Sciences Main Business

Table 68. Integra Life Sciences Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 69. Integra Life Sciences Latest Developments

Table 70. Stryker Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 71. Stryker Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 72. Stryker Main Business

Table 73. Stryker Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 74. Stryker Latest Developments

Table 75. Boston Scientific Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 76. Boston Scientific Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 77. Boston Scientific Main Business

Table 78. Boston Scientific Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 79. Boston Scientific Latest Developments

Table 80. Medtronic Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 81. Medtronic Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 82. Medtronic Main Business

Table 83. Medtronic Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 84. Medtronic Latest Developments

Table 85. SPR Therapeutics Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 86. SPR Therapeutics Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 87. SPR Therapeutics Main Business

Table 88. SPR Therapeutics Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 89. SPR Therapeutics Latest Developments

Table 90. BrainLab Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 91. BrainLab Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 92. BrainLab Main Business

Table 93. BrainLab Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 94. BrainLab Latest Developments

Table 95. Abbott Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 96. Abbott Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 97. Abbott Main Business

Table 98. Abbott Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 99. Abbott Latest Developments

Table 100. Elekta Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Interventional Device Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 101. Elekta Interventional Device Product Offered

Table 102. Elekta Main Business

Table 103. Elekta Interventional Device Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 104. Elekta Latest Developments

List of Figures

Figure 1. Interventional Device Report Years Considered

Figure 2. Market Research Methodology

Figure 3. Global Interventional Device Market Size Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 4. Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 5. Global Digestive Intervention Device Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 6. Global Cardiac Interventional Device Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 7. Global Tumor Interventional Device Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 8. Global Nerve Interventional Device Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 9. Global Other Market Size Growth Rate

Figure 10. Interventional Device in Hospitals

Figure 11. Global Interventional Device Market: Hospitals (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 12. Interventional Device in Ambulatory Centers

Figure 13. Global Interventional Device Market: Ambulatory Centers (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 14. Interventional Device in Others

Figure 15. Global Interventional Device Market: Others (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 16. Global Others YoY Growth ($ Millions)

Figure 17. Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 18. Global Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 19. Americas Interventional Device Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 20. APAC Interventional Device Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 21. Europe Interventional Device Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 22. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 23. Americas Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 24. Americas Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 25. Americas Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 26. United States Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 27. Canada Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 28. Mexico Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 29. APAC Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 30. APAC Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 31. APAC Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 32. China Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 33. Japan Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 34. Korea Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 35. Southeast Asia Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 36. India Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 37. Australia Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 38. Europe Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 39. Europe Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 40. Europe Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 41. Germany Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 42. France Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 43. UK Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 44. Italy Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 45. Russia Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 46. Spain Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 47. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 48. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 49. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 50. Egypt Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 51. South Africa Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 52. Israel Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 53. Turkey Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 54. GCC Countries Interventional Device Market Size Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 55. Global Interventional Device arket Size Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Figure 56. Americas Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 57. APAC Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 58. Europe Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 59. Middle East & Africa Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 60. United States Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 61. Canada Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 62. Mexico Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 63. Brazil Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 64. China Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 65. Japan Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 66. Korea Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 67. Southeast Asia Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 68. India Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 69. Australia Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 70. Germany Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 71. France Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 72. UK Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 73. Italy Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 74. Russia Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 75. Spain Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 76. Egypt Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 77. South Africa Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 78. Israel Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 79. Turkey Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 80. GCC Countries Interventional Device Market Size 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

……. Continued

