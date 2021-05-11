Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study, In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Retrovirus (RV)
Adenovirus (AdV)
Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospital
Clinic
Research Institution
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH
Vigene Biosciences
SignaGen Laboratories
Takara Bio
OriGene Technologies
GENEMEDI
Cell Biolabs
Bluebird Bio
GenTarget
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Segment by Type
2.2.1 Retrovirus (RV)
2.2.2 Adenovirus (AdV)
2.2.3 Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)
2.3 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospital
2.4.2 Clinic
2.4.3 Research Institution
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Company
3.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Regions
4.1 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Regions
4.2 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Distributors
10.3 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Customer
11 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market Forecast
11.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered
12.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Latest Developments
12.2 Vigene Biosciences
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered
12.2.3 Vigene Biosciences Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Vigene Biosciences Latest Developments
12.3 SignaGen Laboratories
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered
12.3.3 SignaGen Laboratories Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 SignaGen Laboratories Latest Developments
12.4 Takara Bio
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered
12.4.3 Takara Bio Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Takara Bio Latest Developments
12.5 OriGene Technologies
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered
12.5.3 OriGene Technologies Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 OriGene Technologies Latest Developments
12.6 GENEMEDI
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered
12.6.3 GENEMEDI Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 GENEMEDI Latest Developments
12.7 Cell Biolabs
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered
12.7.3 Cell Biolabs Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Cell Biolabs Latest Developments
12.8 Bluebird Bio
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered
12.8.3 Bluebird Bio Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Bluebird Bio Latest Developments
12.9 GenTarget
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered
12.9.3 GenTarget Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 GenTarget Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
List of Tables
Table 1. Research Methodology
Table 2. Data Source
Table 3. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 4. Major Players of Retrovirus (RV)
Table 5. Major Players of Adenovirus (AdV)
Table 6. Major Players of Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)
Table 7. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)
Table 8. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 9. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)
Table 10. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 11. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
Table 12. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)
Table 13. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 14. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Application (2015-2020)
Table 15. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 16. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)
Table 17. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)
Table 18. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 19. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 20. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)
Table 21. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)
Table 22. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
Table 23. Players Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Products Offered
Table 24. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
Table 25. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)
Table 26. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 27. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 28. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 29. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 30. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 31. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 32. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 33. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 34. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 35. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 36. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 37. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 38. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 39. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 40. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table 41. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 42. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 43. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 44. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 45. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 46. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 47. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 48. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 49. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 50. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 51. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 52. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 53. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 54. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 55. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 56. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 57. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 58. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 59. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)
Table 60. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 61. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Distributors List
Table 62. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Customer List
Table 63. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) (K Units)
Table 64. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Forecast by Regions
Table 65. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Table 66. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share Forecast by Regions
Table 67. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K Units)
Table 68. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)
Table 69. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Table 70. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)
Table 71. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2025) (K Units)
Table 72. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)
Table 73. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Table 74. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)
Table 75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Product Offered
Table 76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Main Business
Table 78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Latest Developments
Table 79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 80. Vigene Biosciences Product Offered
Table 81. Vigene Biosciences Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 82. Vigene Biosciences Main Business
Table 83. Vigene Biosciences Latest Developments
Table 84. Vigene Biosciences Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 85. SignaGen Laboratories Product Offered
Table 86. SignaGen Laboratories Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 87. SignaGen Laboratories Main Business
Table 88. SignaGen Laboratories Latest Developments
Table 89. SignaGen Laboratories Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 90. Takara Bio Product Offered
Table 91. Takara Bio Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 92. Takara Bio Main Business
Table 93. Takara Bio Latest Developments
Table 94. Takara Bio Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 95. OriGene Technologies Product Offered
Table 96. OriGene Technologies Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 97. OriGene Technologies Main Business
Table 98. OriGene Technologies Latest Developments
Table 99. OriGene Technologies Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 100. GENEMEDI Product Offered
Table 101. GENEMEDI Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 102. GENEMEDI Main Business
Table 103. GENEMEDI Latest Developments
Table 104. GENEMEDI Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 105. Cell Biolabs Product Offered
Table 106. Cell Biolabs Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 107. Cell Biolabs Main Business
Table 108. Cell Biolabs Latest Developments
Table 109. Cell Biolabs Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 110. Bluebird Bio Product Offered
Table 111. Bluebird Bio Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 112. Bluebird Bio Main Business
Table 113. Bluebird Bio Latest Developments
Table 114. Bluebird Bio Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
Table 115. GenTarget Product Offered
Table 116. GenTarget Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)
Table 117. GenTarget Main Business
Table 118. GenTarget Latest Developments
Table 119. GenTarget Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
List of Figures
Figure 1. Picture of Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy
Figure 2. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Report Years Considered
Figure 3. Market Research Methodology
Figure 4. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth Rate 2015-2025 (K Units)
Figure 5. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 6. Product Picture of Retrovirus (RV)
Figure 7. Product Picture of Adenovirus (AdV)
Figure 8. Product Picture of Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)
Figure 9. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure 10. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure 11. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumed in Hospital
Figure 12. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Hospital (2015-2020) (K Units)
Figure 13. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Hospital (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 14. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumed in Clinic
Figure 15. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Clinic (2015-2020) (K Units)
Figure 16. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Clinic (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 17. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumed in Research Institution
Figure 18. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Research Institution (2015-2020) (K Units)
Figure 19. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Research Institution (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 20. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumed in Others
Figure 21. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Others (2015-2020) (K Units)
Figure 22. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Others (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Figure 23. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure 24. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure 25. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company in 2017
Figure 26. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company in 2019
Figure 27. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company in 2017
Figure 28. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company in 2019
Figure 29. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Company in 2019
Figure 30. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Figure 31. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Figure 32. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 33. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 34. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 35. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 36. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 37. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 38. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 39. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 40. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 41. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 42. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 43. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 44. United States Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 45. United States Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 46. Canada Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 47. Canada Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 48. Mexico Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 49. Mexico Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 50. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 51. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Regions in 2019
Figure 52. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 53. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 54. China Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 55. China Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 56. Japan Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 57. Japan Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 58. Korea Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 59. Korea Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 60. Southeast Asia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 61. Southeast Asia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 62. India Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 63. India Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 64. Australia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 65. Australia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 66. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 67. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 68. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 69. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 70. Germany Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 71. Germany Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 72. France Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 73. France Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 74. UK Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 75. UK Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 76. Italy Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 77. Italy Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 78. Russia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 79. Russia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 80. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 81. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries in 2019
Figure 82. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019
Figure 83. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Figure 84. Egypt Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 85. Egypt Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 86. South Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 87. South Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 88. Israel Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 89. Israel Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 90. Turkey Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 91. Turkey Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 92. GCC Countries Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)
Figure 93. GCC Countries Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Figure 94. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)
Figure 95. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)
Figure 96. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)
Figure 97. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 98. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)
Figure 99. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 100. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)
Figure 101. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 102. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)
Figure 103. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 104. United States Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)
Figure 105. United States Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 106. Canada Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)
Figure 107. Canada Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 108. Mexico Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)
Figure 109. Mexico Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 110. Brazil Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)
Figure 111. Brazil Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)
Figure 112. China Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)
Figure 113. China Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021
……. Continued
