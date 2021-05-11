Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study, In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Retrovirus (RV)

Adenovirus (AdV)

Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Research Institution

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH

Vigene Biosciences

SignaGen Laboratories

Takara Bio

OriGene Technologies

GENEMEDI

Cell Biolabs

Bluebird Bio

GenTarget

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Segment by Type

2.2.1 Retrovirus (RV)

2.2.2 Adenovirus (AdV)

2.2.3 Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)

2.3 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Clinic

2.4.3 Research Institution

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Company

3.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Regions

4.1 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Regions

4.2 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Distributors

10.3 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Customer

11 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market Forecast

11.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered

12.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Latest Developments

12.2 Vigene Biosciences

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered

12.2.3 Vigene Biosciences Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Vigene Biosciences Latest Developments

12.3 SignaGen Laboratories

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered

12.3.3 SignaGen Laboratories Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 SignaGen Laboratories Latest Developments

12.4 Takara Bio

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered

12.4.3 Takara Bio Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Takara Bio Latest Developments

12.5 OriGene Technologies

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered

12.5.3 OriGene Technologies Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 OriGene Technologies Latest Developments

12.6 GENEMEDI

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered

12.6.3 GENEMEDI Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 GENEMEDI Latest Developments

12.7 Cell Biolabs

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered

12.7.3 Cell Biolabs Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Cell Biolabs Latest Developments

12.8 Bluebird Bio

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered

12.8.3 Bluebird Bio Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Bluebird Bio Latest Developments

12.9 GenTarget

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Product Offered

12.9.3 GenTarget Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 GenTarget Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Retrovirus (RV)

Table 5. Major Players of Adenovirus (AdV)

Table 6. Major Players of Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)

Table 7. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 10. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)

Table 18. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 19. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 20. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 21. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

Table 22. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

Table 23. Players Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Products Offered

Table 24. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Table 25. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)

Table 26. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 27. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 28. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 29. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 30. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 31. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 32. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 33. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 34. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 35. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 36. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 37. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 38. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 39. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 40. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 41. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 42. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 43. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 44. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 45. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 46. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 47. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 48. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 49. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 50. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 51. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 52. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 53. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 54. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 55. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 56. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 57. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 58. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 59. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 60. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 61. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Distributors List

Table 62. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Customer List

Table 63. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 64. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Forecast by Regions

Table 65. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 66. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 67. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 68. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 69. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 70. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 71. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 72. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 73. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 74. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Product Offered

Table 76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Main Business

Table 78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Latest Developments

Table 79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Sirion-Biotech GmbH Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 80. Vigene Biosciences Product Offered

Table 81. Vigene Biosciences Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 82. Vigene Biosciences Main Business

Table 83. Vigene Biosciences Latest Developments

Table 84. Vigene Biosciences Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 85. SignaGen Laboratories Product Offered

Table 86. SignaGen Laboratories Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 87. SignaGen Laboratories Main Business

Table 88. SignaGen Laboratories Latest Developments

Table 89. SignaGen Laboratories Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 90. Takara Bio Product Offered

Table 91. Takara Bio Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 92. Takara Bio Main Business

Table 93. Takara Bio Latest Developments

Table 94. Takara Bio Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 95. OriGene Technologies Product Offered

Table 96. OriGene Technologies Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 97. OriGene Technologies Main Business

Table 98. OriGene Technologies Latest Developments

Table 99. OriGene Technologies Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 100. GENEMEDI Product Offered

Table 101. GENEMEDI Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 102. GENEMEDI Main Business

Table 103. GENEMEDI Latest Developments

Table 104. GENEMEDI Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 105. Cell Biolabs Product Offered

Table 106. Cell Biolabs Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 107. Cell Biolabs Main Business

Table 108. Cell Biolabs Latest Developments

Table 109. Cell Biolabs Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 110. Bluebird Bio Product Offered

Table 111. Bluebird Bio Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 112. Bluebird Bio Main Business

Table 113. Bluebird Bio Latest Developments

Table 114. Bluebird Bio Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 115. GenTarget Product Offered

Table 116. GenTarget Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 117. GenTarget Main Business

Table 118. GenTarget Latest Developments

Table 119. GenTarget Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

List of Figures

Figure 1. Picture of Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy

Figure 2. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Report Years Considered

Figure 3. Market Research Methodology

Figure 4. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth Rate 2015-2025 (K Units)

Figure 5. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 6. Product Picture of Retrovirus (RV)

Figure 7. Product Picture of Adenovirus (AdV)

Figure 8. Product Picture of Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)

Figure 9. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 10. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 11. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumed in Hospital

Figure 12. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Hospital (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 13. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Hospital (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 14. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumed in Clinic

Figure 15. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Clinic (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 16. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Clinic (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 17. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumed in Research Institution

Figure 18. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Research Institution (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 19. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Research Institution (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 20. Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumed in Others

Figure 21. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Others (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 22. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Market: Others (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 23. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 24. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 25. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 26. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sales Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 27. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 28. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Revenue Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 29. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Sale Price by Company in 2019

Figure 30. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 31. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 32. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 33. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 34. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 35. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 36. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 37. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 38. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 39. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 40. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 41. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 42. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 43. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 44. United States Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 45. United States Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 46. Canada Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 47. Canada Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 48. Mexico Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 49. Mexico Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 50. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 51. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 52. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 53. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 54. China Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 55. China Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 56. Japan Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 57. Japan Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 58. Korea Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 59. Korea Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 60. Southeast Asia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 61. Southeast Asia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 62. India Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 63. India Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 64. Australia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 65. Australia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 66. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 67. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 68. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 69. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 70. Germany Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 71. Germany Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 72. France Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 73. France Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 74. UK Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 75. UK Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 76. Italy Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 77. Italy Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 78. Russia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 79. Russia Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 80. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 81. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 82. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 83. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 84. Egypt Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 85. Egypt Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 86. South Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 87. South Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 88. Israel Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 89. Israel Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 90. Turkey Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 91. Turkey Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 92. GCC Countries Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 93. GCC Countries Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 94. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 95. Global Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Figure 96. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 97. Americas Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 98. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 99. APAC Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 100. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 101. Europe Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 102. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 103. Middle East & Africa Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 104. United States Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 105. United States Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 106. Canada Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 107. Canada Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 108. Mexico Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 109. Mexico Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 110. Brazil Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 111. Brazil Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 112. China Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 113. China Lentiviral Vector In Gene Therapy Value 2021

……. Continued

