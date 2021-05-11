Global Dealing Abutment Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dealing Abutment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dealing Abutment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Dealing Abutment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Dealing Abutment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Dealing Abutment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Straight Abutments

Angled Abutments

by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Dental Clinic

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Straumann

Neobiotech

Danaher

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem

Dentsply

GC

Henry Schein

DIO

Dentium

B & B Dental

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Bicon

Keystone Dental

BEGO

Southern Implant

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dealing Abutment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dealing Abutment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dealing Abutment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dealing Abutment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dealing Abutment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dealing Abutment Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Dealing Abutment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Dealing Abutment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Straight Abutments

2.2.2 Angled Abutments

2.3 Dealing Abutment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Dealing Abutment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Dealing Abutment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Dealing Abutment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Dental Clinic

2.5 Dealing Abutment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Dealing Abutment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Dealing Abutment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Dealing Abutment by Company

3.1 Global Dealing Abutment Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Dealing Abutment Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dealing Abutment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Dealing Abutment Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Dealing Abutment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Dealing Abutment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Dealing Abutment Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Dealing Abutment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Dealing Abutment by Regions

4.1 Dealing Abutment by Regions

4.2 Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Dealing Abutment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Dealing Abutment Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dealing Abutment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Dealing Abutment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Dealing Abutment Distributors

10.3 Dealing Abutment Customer

11 Global Dealing Abutment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Dealing Abutment Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Dealing Abutment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Dealing Abutment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Dealing Abutment Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Dealing Abutment Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Straumann

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.1.3 Straumann Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Straumann Latest Developments

12.2 Neobiotech

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.2.3 Neobiotech Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Neobiotech Latest Developments

12.3 Danaher

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.3.3 Danaher Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Danaher Latest Developments

12.4 Zimmer Biomet

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.4.3 Zimmer Biomet Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Zimmer Biomet Latest Developments

12.5 Osstem

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.5.3 Osstem Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Osstem Latest Developments

12.6 Dentsply

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.6.3 Dentsply Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Dentsply Latest Developments

12.7 GC

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.7.3 GC Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 GC Latest Developments

12.8 Henry Schein

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.8.3 Henry Schein Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Henry Schein Latest Developments

12.9 DIO

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.9.3 DIO Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 DIO Latest Developments

12.10 Dentium

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.10.3 Dentium Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Dentium Latest Developments

12.11 B & B Dental

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.11.3 B & B Dental Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 B & B Dental Latest Developments

12.12 Dyna Dental

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.12.3 Dyna Dental Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Dyna Dental Latest Developments

12.13 Kyocera Medical

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.13.3 Kyocera Medical Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Kyocera Medical Latest Developments

12.14 Bicon

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.14.3 Bicon Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Bicon Latest Developments

12.15 Keystone Dental

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.15.3 Keystone Dental Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Keystone Dental Latest Developments

12.16 BEGO

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.16.3 BEGO Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 BEGO Latest Developments

12.17 Southern Implant

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Dealing Abutment Product Offered

12.17.3 Southern Implant Dealing Abutment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Southern Implant Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Dealing Abutment Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Straight Abutments

Table 5. Major Players of Angled Abutments

Table 6. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 7. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Dealing Abutment Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 9. Global Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 10. Global Dealing Abutment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 11. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Dealing Abutment Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 14. Global Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global Dealing Abutment Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Dealing Abutment Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)

Table 17. Global Dealing Abutment Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 18. Global Dealing Abutment Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 19. Global Dealing Abutment Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 20. Global Dealing Abutment Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

Table 21. Global Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

Table 22. Players Dealing Abutment Products Offered

Table 23. Dealing Abutment Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Table 24. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)

Table 25. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 26. Global Dealing Abutment Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 27. Global Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 28. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 29. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 30. Americas Dealing Abutment Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. Americas Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 32. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 33. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 34. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 35. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 36. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 37. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 38. APAC Dealing Abutment Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. APAC Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 40. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 41. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 42. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 43. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 44. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 45. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 46. Europe Dealing Abutment Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 47. Europe Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 48. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 49. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 50. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 51. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 52. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 53. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 54. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 55. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 56. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 57. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 58. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 59. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 60. Dealing Abutment Distributors List

Table 61. Dealing Abutment Customer List

Table 62. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 63. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Forecast by Regions

Table 64. Global Dealing Abutment Value Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 65. Global Dealing Abutment Value Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 66. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 67. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 68. Global Dealing Abutment Value Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 69. Global Dealing Abutment Value Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 70. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 71. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 72. Global Dealing Abutment Value Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 73. Global Dealing Abutment Value Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 74. Straumann Product Offered

Table 75. Straumann Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 76. Straumann Main Business

Table 77. Straumann Latest Developments

Table 78. Straumann Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 79. Neobiotech Product Offered

Table 80. Neobiotech Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 81. Neobiotech Main Business

Table 82. Neobiotech Latest Developments

Table 83. Neobiotech Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 84. Danaher Product Offered

Table 85. Danaher Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 86. Danaher Main Business

Table 87. Danaher Latest Developments

Table 88. Danaher Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 89. Zimmer Biomet Product Offered

Table 90. Zimmer Biomet Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 91. Zimmer Biomet Main Business

Table 92. Zimmer Biomet Latest Developments

Table 93. Zimmer Biomet Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 94. Osstem Product Offered

Table 95. Osstem Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 96. Osstem Main Business

Table 97. Osstem Latest Developments

Table 98. Osstem Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 99. Dentsply Product Offered

Table 100. Dentsply Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 101. Dentsply Main Business

Table 102. Dentsply Latest Developments

Table 103. Dentsply Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 104. GC Product Offered

Table 105. GC Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 106. GC Main Business

Table 107. GC Latest Developments

Table 108. GC Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 109. Henry Schein Product Offered

Table 110. Henry Schein Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 111. Henry Schein Main Business

Table 112. Henry Schein Latest Developments

Table 113. Henry Schein Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 114. DIO Product Offered

Table 115. DIO Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 116. DIO Main Business

Table 117. DIO Latest Developments

Table 118. DIO Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 119. Dentium Product Offered

Table 120. Dentium Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 121. Dentium Main Business

Table 122. Dentium Latest Developments

Table 123. Dentium Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Dealing Abutment Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 124. B & B Dental Product Offered

Table 125. B & B Dental Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 126. B & B Dental Main Business

Table 127. B & B Dental Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 128. B & B Dental Latest Developments

Table 129. Dyna Dental Product Offered

Table 130. Dyna Dental Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 131. Dyna Dental Main Business

Table 132. Dyna Dental Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 133. Dyna Dental Latest Developments

Table 134. Kyocera Medical Product Offered

Table 135. Kyocera Medical Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 136. Kyocera Medical Main Business

Table 137. Kyocera Medical Latest Developments

Table 138. Kyocera Medical Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 139. Bicon Product Offered

Table 140. Bicon Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 141. Bicon Main Business

Table 142. Bicon Latest Developments

Table 143. Bicon Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 144. Keystone Dental Product Offered

Table 145. Keystone Dental Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 146. Keystone Dental Main Business

Table 147. Keystone Dental Latest Developments

Table 148. Keystone Dental Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 149. BEGO Product Offered

Table 150. BEGO Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 151. BEGO Main Business

Table 152. BEGO Latest Developments

Table 153. BEGO Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 154. Southern Implant Product Offered

Table 155. Southern Implant Dealing Abutment Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 156. Southern Implant Main Business

Table 157. Southern Implant Latest Developments

Table 158. Southern Implant Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

List of Figures

Figure 1. Picture of Dealing Abutment

Figure 2. Dealing Abutment Report Years Considered

Figure 3. Market Research Methodology

Figure 4. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth Rate 2015-2025 (K Units)

Figure 5. Global Dealing Abutment Value Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 6. Product Picture of Straight Abutments

Figure 7. Product Picture of Angled Abutments

Figure 8. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 9. Global Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 10. Dealing Abutment Consumed in Hospital

Figure 11. Global Dealing Abutment Market: Hospital (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 12. Global Dealing Abutment Market: Hospital (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 13. Dealing Abutment Consumed in Dental Clinic

Figure 14. Global Dealing Abutment Market: Dental Clinic (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 15. Global Dealing Abutment Market: Dental Clinic (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 16. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 17. Global Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 18. Global Dealing Abutment Sales Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 19. Global Dealing Abutment Sales Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 20. Global Dealing Abutment Revenue Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 21. Global Dealing Abutment Revenue Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 22. Global Dealing Abutment Sale Price by Company in 2019

Figure 23. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 24. Global Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 25. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 26. Americas Dealing Abutment Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 27. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 28. APAC Dealing Abutment Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 29. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 30. Europe Dealing Abutment Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 31. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 32. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 33. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 34. Americas Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 35. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 36. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 37. United States Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 38. United States Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 39. Canada Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 40. Canada Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 41. Mexico Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 42. Mexico Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 43. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 44. APAC Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 45. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 46. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 47. China Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 48. China Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 49. Japan Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 50. Japan Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 51. Korea Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 52. Korea Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 53. Southeast Asia Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 54. Southeast Asia Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 55. India Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 56. India Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 57. Australia Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 58. Australia Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 59. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 60. Europe Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 61. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 62. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 63. Germany Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 64. Germany Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 65. France Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 66. France Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 67. UK Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 68. UK Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 69. Italy Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 70. Italy Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 71. Russia Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 72. Russia Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 73. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 74. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 75. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 76. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 77. Egypt Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 78. Egypt Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 79. South Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 80. South Africa Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 81. Israel Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 82. Israel Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 83. Turkey Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 84. Turkey Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 85. GCC Countries Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 86. GCC Countries Dealing Abutment Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 87. Global Dealing Abutment Consumption Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2025) (K Units)

Figure 88. Global Dealing Abutment Value Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Figure 89. Americas Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 90. Americas Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 91. APAC Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 92. APAC Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 93. Europe Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 94. Europe Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 95. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 96. Middle East & Africa Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 97. United States Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 98. United States Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 99. Canada Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 100. Canada Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 101. Mexico Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 102. Mexico Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 103. Brazil Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 104. Brazil Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 105. China Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 106. China Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 107. Japan Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 108. Japan Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 109. Korea Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 110. Korea Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 111. Southeast Asia Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 112. Southeast Asia Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 113. India Dealing Abutment Consumption 2021-2025 (K Units)

Figure 114. India Dealing Abutment Value 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 115. Australia Dealing Abutment Consumpti

……. Continued

