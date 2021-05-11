Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

According to this study, In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS)

Transcranial Alternating Current Stimulation (tACS)

Transcranial Pulsed Current Stimulation (tPCS)

Transcranial Random Noise Stimulation (tRNS)

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Neuroelectrics

Shenzhen Hanix United

Magstim

Soterix Medical

Newronika

NeuroCare Group

Philips Healthcare

Rogue Resolutions

Shenzhen Yingchi Technology

Medtronic

Shanghai Qiankang Medical Care Company

EB Neuro SpA

TCT Research

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Segment by Type

2.2.1 Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS)

2.2.2 Transcranial Alternating Current Stimulation (tACS)

2.2.3 Transcranial Pulsed Current Stimulation (tPCS)

2.2.4 Transcranial Random Noise Stimulation (tRNS)

2.2.5 Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospital

2.4.2 Clinic

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device by Company

3.1 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device by Regions

4.1 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device by Regions

4.2 Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Distributors

10.3 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Customer

11 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Market Forecast

11.1 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Neuroelectrics

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.1.3 Neuroelectrics Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Neuroelectrics Latest Developments

12.2 Shenzhen Hanix United

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.2.3 Shenzhen Hanix United Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Shenzhen Hanix United Latest Developments

12.3 Magstim

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.3.3 Magstim Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Magstim Latest Developments

12.4 Soterix Medical

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.4.3 Soterix Medical Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Soterix Medical Latest Developments

12.5 Newronika

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.5.3 Newronika Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Newronika Latest Developments

12.6 NeuroCare Group

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.6.3 NeuroCare Group Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 NeuroCare Group Latest Developments

12.7 Philips Healthcare

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.7.3 Philips Healthcare Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Philips Healthcare Latest Developments

12.8 Rogue Resolutions

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.8.3 Rogue Resolutions Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Rogue Resolutions Latest Developments

12.9 Shenzhen Yingchi Technology

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.9.3 Shenzhen Yingchi Technology Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Shenzhen Yingchi Technology Latest Developments

12.10 Medtronic

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.10.3 Medtronic Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Medtronic Latest Developments

12.11 Shanghai Qiankang Medical Care Company

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.11.3 Shanghai Qiankang Medical Care Company Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Shanghai Qiankang Medical Care Company Latest Developments

12.12 EB Neuro SpA

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.12.3 EB Neuro SpA Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 EB Neuro SpA Latest Developments

12.13 TCT Research

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Product Offered

12.13.3 TCT Research Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 TCT Research Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Research Methodology

Table 2. Data Source

Table 3. Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 4. Major Players of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS)

Table 5. Major Players of Transcranial Alternating Current Stimulation (tACS)

Table 6. Major Players of Transcranial Pulsed Current Stimulation (tPCS)

Table 7. Major Players of Transcranial Random Noise Stimulation (tRNS)

Table 8. Major Players of Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)

Table 9. Major Players of Others

Table 10. Global Consumption Sales by Type (2015-2020)

Table 11. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Revenue by Type (2015-2020) ($ million)

Table 13. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 14. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

Table 15. Global Consumption Sales by Application (2015-2020)

Table 16. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Application (2015-2020)

Table 18. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 19. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sale Price by Application (2015-2020)

Table 20. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales by Company (2017-2019) (K Units)

Table 21. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 22. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Revenue by Company (2017-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 23. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Revenue Market Share by Company (2017-2019)

Table 24. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sale Price by Company (2017-2019)

Table 25. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

Table 26. Players Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Products Offered

Table 27. Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

Table 28. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Regions 2015-2020 (K Units)

Table 29. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 30. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 31. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 32. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 33. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 34. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 35. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 36. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 37. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 38. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 39. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 40. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 41. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 42. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 43. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 44. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 45. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 46. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 47. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 48. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 49. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 50. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 51. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 52. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 53. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 54. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 55. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 56. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Countries (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 57. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 58. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 59. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 60. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Type (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 61. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 62. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption by Application (2015-2020) (K Units)

Table 63. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 64. Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Distributors List

Table 65. Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Customer List

Table 66. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 67. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Forecast by Regions

Table 68. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Forecast by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 69. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 70. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Forecast by Type (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 71. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 72. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 73. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 74. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2025) (K Units)

Table 75. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 76. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 77. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 78. Neuroelectrics Product Offered

Table 79. Neuroelectrics Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 80. Neuroelectrics Main Business

Table 81. Neuroelectrics Latest Developments

Table 82. Neuroelectrics Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 83. Shenzhen Hanix United Product Offered

Table 84. Shenzhen Hanix United Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 85. Shenzhen Hanix United Main Business

Table 86. Shenzhen Hanix United Latest Developments

Table 87. Shenzhen Hanix United Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 88. Magstim Product Offered

Table 89. Magstim Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 90. Magstim Main Business

Table 91. Magstim Latest Developments

Table 92. Magstim Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 93. Soterix Medical Product Offered

Table 94. Soterix Medical Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 95. Soterix Medical Main Business

Table 96. Soterix Medical Latest Developments

Table 97. Soterix Medical Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 98. Newronika Product Offered

Table 99. Newronika Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 100. Newronika Main Business

Table 101. Newronika Latest Developments

Table 102. Newronika Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 103. NeuroCare Group Product Offered

Table 104. NeuroCare Group Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 105. NeuroCare Group Main Business

Table 106. NeuroCare Group Latest Developments

Table 107. NeuroCare Group Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 108. Philips Healthcare Product Offered

Table 109. Philips Healthcare Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 110. Philips Healthcare Main Business

Table 111. Philips Healthcare Latest Developments

Table 112. Philips Healthcare Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 113. Rogue Resolutions Product Offered

Table 114. Rogue Resolutions Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 115. Rogue Resolutions Main Business

Table 116. Rogue Resolutions Latest Developments

Table 117. Rogue Resolutions Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 118. Shenzhen Yingchi Technology Product Offered

Table 119. Shenzhen Yingchi Technology Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 120. Shenzhen Yingchi Technology Main Business

Table 121. Shenzhen Yingchi Technology Latest Developments

Table 122. Shenzhen Yingchi Technology Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 123. Medtronic Product Offered

Table 124. Medtronic Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 125. Medtronic Main Business

Table 126. Medtronic Latest Developments

Table 127. Medtronic Basic Information, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 128. Shanghai Qiankang Medical Care Company Product Offered

Table 129. Shanghai Qiankang Medical Care Company Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 130. Shanghai Qiankang Medical Care Company Main Business

Table 131. Shanghai Qiankang Medical Care Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 132. Shanghai Qiankang Medical Care Company Latest Developments

Table 133. EB Neuro SpA Product Offered

Table 134. EB Neuro SpA Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 135. EB Neuro SpA Main Business

Table 136. EB Neuro SpA Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Table 137. EB Neuro SpA Latest Developments

Table 138. TCT Research Product Offered

Table 139. TCT Research Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales (K Units), Revenue ($ Million), Price (US$/Unit) and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 140. TCT Research Main Business

Table 141. TCT Research Latest Developments

Table 142. TCT Research Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

List of Figures

Figure 1. Picture of Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device

Figure 2. Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Report Years Considered

Figure 3. Market Research Methodology

Figure 4. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth Rate 2015-2025 (K Units)

Figure 5. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth Rate 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Figure 6. Product Picture of Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS)

Figure 7. Product Picture of Transcranial Alternating Current Stimulation (tACS)

Figure 8. Product Picture of Transcranial Pulsed Current Stimulation (tPCS)

Figure 9. Product Picture of Transcranial Random Noise Stimulation (tRNS)

Figure 10. Product Picture of Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT)

Figure 11. Product Picture of Others

Figure 12. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 13. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure 14. Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumed in Hospital

Figure 15. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Market: Hospital (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 16. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Market: Hospital (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 17. Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumed in Clinic

Figure 18. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Market: Clinic (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 19. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Market: Clinic (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 20. Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumed in Others

Figure 21. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Market: Others (2015-2020) (K Units)

Figure 22. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Market: Others (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Figure 23. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 24. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure 25. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 26. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sales Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 27. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Revenue Market Share by Company in 2017

Figure 28. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Revenue Market Share by Company in 2019

Figure 29. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Sale Price by Company in 2019

Figure 30. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 31. Global Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Figure 32. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 33. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 34. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 35. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 36. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 37. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 38. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 39. Middle East & Africa Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 40. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 41. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 42. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 43. Americas Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 44. United States Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 45. United States Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 46. Canada Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 47. Canada Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 48. Mexico Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 49. Mexico Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 50. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 51. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure 52. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 53. APAC Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 54. China Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 55. China Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 56. Japan Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 57. Japan Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 58. Korea Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 59. Korea Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 60. Southeast Asia Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 61. Southeast Asia Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 62. India Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 63. India Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 64. Australia Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 65. Australia Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 66. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 67. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Market Share by Countries in 2019

Figure 68. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Type in 2019

Figure 69. Europe Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Figure 70. Germany Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

Figure 71. Germany Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Value Growth 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Figure 72. France Non-invasive Neuromodulation Device Consumption Growth 2015-2020 (K Units)

