Impact Of Covid-19 on Cycling Helmet Market 2021 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2026

Overview for “Cycling Helmet Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Cycling Helmet Market Data and Acquisition Research Study with Trends and Opportunities 2019-2024

The study of Cycling Helmet market is a compilation of the market of Cycling Helmet broken down into its entirety on the basis of types, application, trends and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, drivers and restraints, and a global outreach. The detailed study also offers a board interpretation of the Cycling Helmet industry from a variety of data points that are collected through reputable and verified sources. Furthermore, the study sheds a lights on a market interpretations on a global scale which is further distributed through distribution channels, generated incomes sources and a marginalized market space where most trade occurs.

Along with a generalized market study, the report also consists of the risks that are often neglected when it comes to the Cycling Helmet industry in a comprehensive manner. The study is also divided in an analytical space where the forecast is predicted through a primary and secondary research methodologies along with an in-house model.

Key players in the global Cycling Helmet market covered in Chapter 12:

SCOTT Sports

Trek Bicycle

Selev

Mavic

ABUS

BiOS

KED Helmsysteme

Boardman Bikes

RockBros

Moon Helmet

HardnutZ

Gubbike

Lazer

KASK

Uvex

Specialized

AIROH

POC

Foshan Xinyuan Helmets

Shenghong Sports

Dorel

Orbea

Cratoni

OGK

Luxiang

Casco

LAS helmets

MET

Rudy Project

Merida

SenHai Sports Goods

Bern Unlimited

BRG Sports

Zhuhai Safety Helmets

Catlike

Giant

Lee Sports Goods

Limar

Louis Garneau

Rosebank

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cycling Helmet market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Sport Helmets

Road Helmets

MTB Helmets

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cycling Helmet market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Recreation

Commuter

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Regional scope can be customized

For a global outreach, the Cycling Helmet study also classifies the market into a global distribution where key market demographics are established based on the majority of the market share. The following markets that are often considered for establishing a global outreach are North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Depending on the study, the following markets are often interchanged, added, or excluded as certain markets only adhere to certain products and needs.

Here is a short glance at what the study actually encompasses:

Study includes strategic developments, latest product launches, regional growth markers and mergers & acquisitions

Revenue, cost price, capacity & utilizations, import/export rates and market share

Forecast predictions are generated from analytical data sources and calculated through a series of in-house processes.

However, based on requirements, this report could be customized for specific regions and countries.

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Cycling Helmet Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Four: Global Cycling Helmet Market, by Type

Chapter Five: Cycling Helmet Market, by Application

Chapter Six: Global Cycling Helmet Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Seven: North America Cycling Helmet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Europe Cycling Helmet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Asia Pacific Cycling Helmet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: South America Cycling Helmet Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Twelve: Competitive Landscape

12.1 SCOTT Sports

12.1.1 SCOTT Sports Basic Information

12.1.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.1.3 SCOTT Sports Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Trek Bicycle

12.2.1 Trek Bicycle Basic Information

12.2.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.2.3 Trek Bicycle Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Selev

12.3.1 Selev Basic Information

12.3.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.3.3 Selev Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Mavic

12.4.1 Mavic Basic Information

12.4.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.4.3 Mavic Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 ABUS

12.5.1 ABUS Basic Information

12.5.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.5.3 ABUS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 BiOS

12.6.1 BiOS Basic Information

12.6.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.6.3 BiOS Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 KED Helmsysteme

12.7.1 KED Helmsysteme Basic Information

12.7.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.7.3 KED Helmsysteme Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Boardman Bikes

12.8.1 Boardman Bikes Basic Information

12.8.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.8.3 Boardman Bikes Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 RockBros

12.9.1 RockBros Basic Information

12.9.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.9.3 RockBros Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Moon Helmet

12.10.1 Moon Helmet Basic Information

12.10.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.10.3 Moon Helmet Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 HardnutZ

12.11.1 HardnutZ Basic Information

12.11.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.11.3 HardnutZ Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Gubbike

12.12.1 Gubbike Basic Information

12.12.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.12.3 Gubbike Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Lazer

12.13.1 Lazer Basic Information

12.13.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.13.3 Lazer Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 KASK

12.14.1 KASK Basic Information

12.14.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.14.3 KASK Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Uvex

12.15.1 Uvex Basic Information

12.15.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.15.3 Uvex Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.16 Specialized

12.16.1 Specialized Basic Information

12.16.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.16.3 Specialized Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.17 AIROH

12.17.1 AIROH Basic Information

12.17.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.17.3 AIROH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.18 POC

12.18.1 POC Basic Information

12.18.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.18.3 POC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.19 Foshan Xinyuan Helmets

12.19.1 Foshan Xinyuan Helmets Basic Information

12.19.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.19.3 Foshan Xinyuan Helmets Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.20 Shenghong Sports

12.20.1 Shenghong Sports Basic Information

12.20.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.20.3 Shenghong Sports Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.21 Dorel

12.21.1 Dorel Basic Information

12.21.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.21.3 Dorel Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.22 Orbea

12.22.1 Orbea Basic Information

12.22.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.22.3 Orbea Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.23 Cratoni

12.23.1 Cratoni Basic Information

12.23.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.23.3 Cratoni Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.24 OGK

12.24.1 OGK Basic Information

12.24.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.24.3 OGK Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.25 Luxiang

12.25.1 Luxiang Basic Information

12.25.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.25.3 Luxiang Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.26 Casco

12.26.1 Casco Basic Information

12.26.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.26.3 Casco Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.27 LAS helmets

12.27.1 LAS helmets Basic Information

12.27.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.27.3 LAS helmets Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.28 MET

12.28.1 MET Basic Information

12.28.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.28.3 MET Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.29 Rudy Project

12.29.1 Rudy Project Basic Information

12.29.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.29.3 Rudy Project Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.30 Merida

12.30.1 Merida Basic Information

12.30.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.30.3 Merida Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.31 SenHai Sports Goods

12.31.1 SenHai Sports Goods Basic Information

12.31.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.31.3 SenHai Sports Goods Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.32 Bern Unlimited

12.32.1 Bern Unlimited Basic Information

12.32.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.32.3 Bern Unlimited Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.33 BRG Sports

12.33.1 BRG Sports Basic Information

12.33.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.33.3 BRG Sports Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.34 Zhuhai Safety Helmets

12.34.1 Zhuhai Safety Helmets Basic Information

12.34.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.34.3 Zhuhai Safety Helmets Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.35 Catlike

12.35.1 Catlike Basic Information

12.35.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.35.3 Catlike Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.36 Giant

12.36.1 Giant Basic Information

12.36.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.36.3 Giant Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.37 Lee Sports Goods

12.37.1 Lee Sports Goods Basic Information

12.37.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.37.3 Lee Sports Goods Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.38 Limar

12.38.1 Limar Basic Information

12.38.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.38.3 Limar Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.39 Louis Garneau

12.39.1 Louis Garneau Basic Information

12.39.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.39.3 Louis Garneau Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.40 Rosebank

12.40.1 Rosebank Basic Information

12.40.2 Cycling Helmet Product Introduction

12.40.3 Rosebank Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

Chapter Thirteen: Industry Outlook continued…

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Product Picture of Cycling Helmet

Table Product Specification of Cycling Helmet

Table Cycling Helmet Key Market Segments

Table Key Players Cycling Helmet Covered

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Market Size, 2015 – 2025

Table Different Types of Cycling Helmet

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Value ($) Segment by Type from 2015-2020

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Market Share by Types in 2019

Table Different Applications of Cycling Helmet

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Value ($) Segment by Applications from 2015-2020

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Market Share by Applications in 2019

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Cycling Helmet Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Cycling Helmet Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific Cycling Helmet Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Cycling Helmet Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Table Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

Figure Global COVID-19 Status

Figure COVID-19 Comparison of Major Countries

Figure Industry Chain Analysis of Cycling Helmet

Table Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cycling Helmet with Contact Information

Table Major Players Headquarters, and Service Area of Cycling Helmet

Figure Major Players Production Value Market Share of Cycling Helmet in 2019

Table Major Players Cycling Helmet Product Types in 2019

Figure Production Process of Cycling Helmet

Figure Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cycling Helmet

Figure Channel Status of Cycling Helmet

Table Major Distributors of Cycling Helmet with Contact Information

Table Major Downstream Buyers of Cycling Helmet with Contact Information

Table Global Cycling Helmet Value ($) by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Cycling Helmet Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Value Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Cycling Helmet Production by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Cycling Helmet Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Production Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Value ($) and Growth Rate of Sport Helmets (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Value ($) and Growth Rate of Road Helmets (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Value ($) and Growth Rate of MTB Helmets (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Price by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Downstream Market Overview

Table Global Cycling Helmet Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Cycling Helmet Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Consumption and Growth Rate of Recreation (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Consumption and Growth Rate of Commuter (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Global Cycling Helmet Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Global Cycling Helmet Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Cycling Helmet Sales Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Cycling Helmet Revenue (M USD) by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Cycling Helmet Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table Global Cycling Helmet Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2015

Table Global Cycling Helmet Revenue Market Share by Regions in 2019

Figure North America Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Asia-Pacific Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East and Africa Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South America Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure North America COVID-19 Status

Figure North America COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure North America Cycling Helmet Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table North America Cycling Helmet Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Cycling Helmet Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Cycling Helmet Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table North America Cycling Helmet Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure United States Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Canada Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Mexico Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Europe COVID-19 Status

Figure Europe COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Major Distribution

Figure Europe Cycling Helmet Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Europe Cycling Helmet Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Cycling Helmet Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Cycling Helmet Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Europe Cycling Helmet Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure Germany Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure UK Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure France Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Italy Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Spain Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Russia Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Asia Pacific COVID-19 Status

Figure Asia Pacific Cycling Helmet Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Cycling Helmet Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Cycling Helmet Sales Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Cycling Helmet Revenue (M USD) by Countries (2015-2020)

Table Asia Pacific Cycling Helmet Revenue Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Figure China Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Japan Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure South Korea Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure India Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Southeast Asia Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Australia Cycling Helmet Sales and Growth (2015-2020)

Figure Middle East Cycling Helmet Revenue (M USD) and Growth (2015-2020) continued…

About HongChun Research:

HongChun Research main aim is to assist our clients in order to give a detailed perspective on the current market trends and build long-lasting connections with our clientele. Our studies are designed to provide solid quantitative facts combined with strategic industrial insights that are acquired from proprietary sources and an in-house model.

Contact Details:

Jennifer Gray

Manager – Global Sales

+ 852 8170 0792

[email protected]

NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.”